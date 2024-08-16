‘Always a battle;’ Multiple school districts facing busing shortages, coming up with new solutions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two different school districts have experienced busing shortages and have approached the issue in completely different ways.

Most districts in the Miami Valley have expressed a shortage of substitute bus drivers.

“There’s a lot of work on the front end that nobody sees,” Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix said.

Huber Heights City Schools worked hard this summer to get the 35 drivers they need, but it’s substitute drivers that are hard to recruit.

Across the County in Kettering, they see the same issue.

“Every district faces the challenge with retirements and people choosing to find, you know, other avenues for employment. So it’s always a battle,” Kettering City Schools Transportation Supervisor Todd Silverthorn said.

