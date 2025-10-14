Alter, Ohio State football legend, says he’s in need of kidney transplant

Local legend and NFL star Nick Mangold announced on social media Tuesday that he is undergoing dialysis as he pursues a kidney transplant.

Mangold said he was diagnosed in 2006 during his rookie season with the New York Jets with a genetic defect that led to chronic kidney disease.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he said.

Mangold is a member of the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame and won the National Championship in 2002.

He went on to play 11 seasons with the Jets and was named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

He was also elected into the Alter High School Hall of Fame in 2012.

Mangold said he does not have family that is able to donate at this time and is reaching out to fans in the hope of finding a donor.

The donor needs to have type O blood.

If you could be a match and donate a kidney, Mangold asked you to go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and enter his full name and birthday.

