Almost 2900 power outages reported across region

CLINTON COUNTY — Several thousand people are without power across the region late Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AES Ohio says almost 2,900 customers are without power in Clinton County, according to its outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

This includes nearly 1500 customers in Highland County.

At least 2,000 outages between Martinsville and New Vienna on State Route 28, AES Ohio indicates.

The cause of the outages is unknown.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



