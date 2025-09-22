Almost 1900 outages reported across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Several people are without power on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

AES Ohio reports that almost 1,900 customers are without power across the region, according to its website.

The AES Outage map shows that the bulk of the outages are reported on State Route 202 and U.S. 40 in Miami County.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following counties are reporting outages:

Miami County - 1,650

- 1,650 Montgomery County - 199

- 199 Clinton County - 8

- 8 Darke County - 4

- 4 Greene County- 1

We will follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group