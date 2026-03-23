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UPDATE: Almost 2,000 outages after storms with large hail move through region

By WHIO Staff
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.

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As of 12:15 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting that less than customers without power, according to its outage map.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown:

  • Champaign -63
  • Clark - Less than 20
  • Clinton- 3
  • Darke- 152
  • Greene- 235
  • Logan- 10
  • Mercer-6
  • Miami- 786
  • Montgomery-90
  • Preble- 531
  • Shelby- 107

We will continue to update this story.

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