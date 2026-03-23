UPDATE: Almost 2,000 outages after storms with large hail move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.

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As of 12:15 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting that less than customers without power, according to its outage map.

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Here is a breakdown:

Champaign -63

Clark - Less than 20

Clinton- 3

Darke- 152

Greene- 235

Logan- 10

Mercer-6

Miami- 786

Montgomery-90

Preble- 531

Shelby- 107

We will continue to update this story.

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