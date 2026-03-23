UPDATE: Almost 2,000 outages after storms with large hail move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands are without power after storms with large hail moved through the region on Sunday night.
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As of 12:15 a.m., AES Ohio is reporting that less than customers without power, according to its outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flames, smoke seen from roof of Fuyao building
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of region; storms with large hail possible
- Neighbors react after seeing smoke, flames at Fuyao factory
Here is a breakdown:
- Champaign -63
- Clark - Less than 20
- Clinton- 3
- Darke- 152
- Greene- 235
- Logan- 10
- Mercer-6
- Miami- 786
- Montgomery-90
- Preble- 531
- Shelby- 107
We will continue to update this story.
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