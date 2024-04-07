Almost 1,500 people without power in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Almost 1,500 people are without power in Miami County on Sunday.

AES Ohio is reporting that approximately 1,408 customers are experiencing outages.

The outage was originally reported at 5:40 p.m., but an estimated restoration time is not immediately available.

An AES Ohio spokesperson said the cause of the outage is unknown but crews are in the area of Covington, Russia, and Bradford working to restore power.

The spokesperson said power should be restored for some of the impacted customers in the next 30 minutes.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this outage.

We will continue to update this story.





