All lanes closed on I-75 SB after reported traffic stop ends in crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Several deputies are investigating after a reported traffic stop ended in a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Saturday.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at around 9:18 p.m., and it ended in a crash on I-75 southbound in Harrison Township, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

ODOT cameras show that all lanes are closed on I-75 SB at Wagner Ford.

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

I-75 SB crash at Wagner Ford Road Photo from: OHGO

