All lanes closed due to crash on I-75 NB construction zone

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 75 on Saturday.
Deputies and medics responded just before 6 p.m. to I-75 northbound between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads on a reported crash.
All lanes are closed on I-75 NB.
ODOT cameras show that the crash happened in the construction zone.
At least two pick-up trucks were involved in the crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
