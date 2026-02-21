All lanes closed due to crash on I-75 NB construction zone

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Drivers are seeing delays on Interstate 75 on Saturday.

Deputies and medics responded just before 6 p.m. to I-75 northbound between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads on a reported crash.

All lanes are closed on I-75 NB.

ODOT cameras show that the crash happened in the construction zone.

At least two pick-up trucks were involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

