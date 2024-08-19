All lanes back open after crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating after a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Dayton Monday morning.
>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 at US-35
As reported Monday on News Center 7 Daybreak, all lanes were closed on I-75 SB at US-35 after a crash. Officers rerouted traffic onto the U.S. 35 ramp from I-75 SB .
Dayton officers and medics responded around 4:17 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-75 SB at U.S. 35.
ODOT cameras showed one vehicle was near the left shoulder and wreckers removed it from the scene.
All lanes were reopened around 5:10 a.m.
News Center 7 has contacted Dayton Police for more information about the crash.
We will update this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group