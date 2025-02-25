Air Taxis in Dayton? Company working to perfect building process they’ll bring to Miami Valley

MARINA, California — Air taxis are becoming a reality. And Joby Aviation will soon be making them right here in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s John Bedell flew across the country with a News Center 7 photojournalist to get rare access to Joby Aviation’s facility in California’s Monterey Bay area. There, they got a first-hand look at workers building structural parts for prototype air taxis.

Joby Aviation is currently perfecting the building process that they’ll be doing on a much larger scale in Dayton.

Bedell got a look at the exact machinery they’ll have in the Miami Valley.

