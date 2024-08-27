Air-conditioning technicians stay busy during heatwave

CLARK COUNTY — The heatwave moving through the Miami Valley is keeping local air conditioning companies busy.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the entire Miami Valley is under a Heat Advisory until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with homeowners who said they want to ensure their air conditioning units work as temperatures increase.

“We’re talking in a few short hours, you know, your house can raise 10 to 15 degrees,” Five-Star Home Services Manager Marc McKinney said.

Five-Star Home Services technician Luke Ferguson showed News Center 7 what he does when responding to a service call.

After speaking with the homeowner, Ferguson went downstairs to check on the furnace unit.

Ferguson said he checks several times to make sure cool air is blowing.

Once everything checks out inside, Ferguson moves outside to check on the AC unit.

McKinny told News Center 7 that homeowners should enroll in the twice-yearly maintenance plan and keep their outside units free of vegetation.

“That’s the heat you feel on top of the unit, That’s heat being removed from your house. So if we don’t have that area clear that can really cause some problems,” McKinney said.

Brad Walther is glad Five-Star could fit him in on their work schedule this week.

“They do regular checks, it’s part of the maintenance program. I didn’t want to be without AC,” Walther said.

Walther said he is sure the heatwave is keeping these crews busy.

“And if they’re not coming out and checking, then it’s going to be a really bad day when you find out, oh it doesn’t work,” Walther said.

