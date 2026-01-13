AG looks to relocate residents at Ohio nursing home after discovery of health, safety failures

CANTON — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is seeking a court order to shut down a Northern Ohio nursing home following a report detailing serious care failures putting residents in “real and present danger.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio Department of Health issued a report on Jan. 2, 2026, indicating that 12 of the 29 residents at House of Loreto in Canton are at serious risk, with six residents having already suffered harm.

The report highlights failures in fundamental care, medication management, and monitoring of residents’ medical conditions.

TRENDING STORIES:

Among the most serious findings at the House of Loreto were issues with tracking blood-thinning medications, lack of monitoring for residents with kidney problems—which led to hospitalizations—and poor wound care that resulted in infections. The facility also improperly administered medications without adequate documentation and failed to control narcotics adequately.

Additionally, the House of Loreto lacked essential backup medications and did not staff an infection prevention specialist. There were also significant precautions missing to prevent residents with dementia from wandering away from the facility.

“These residents deserve safe, competent care,” Yost said. “When families entrust a nursing home with the care of their parents or grandparents, they should never have to fear that their loved ones are being neglected or harmed. Failing at that basic duty is unacceptable.”

Since new ownership took over in March 2025, the nursing home has not established a governing board and has been operating understaffed, which further jeopardizes resident care.

On Jan. 8, 2026, the facility submitted an inadequate plan to address its compliance issues, prompting Yost’s office to seek a temporary restraining order and injunction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group