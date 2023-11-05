AES Ohio to trim tree limbs near electrical wires

TROY — AES Ohio will trim tree limbs near electrical wires in Troy this week.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 10, AES Ohio will be trimming tree limbs near electrical wires.

The work will be performed from North Market Street to State Route 41 along both sides of the Great Miami River and in surrounding areas.

Some of the impacted locations include the City of Troy Water Treatment Plant, Miami Shores Golf Course, and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

People are asked to use caution when passing tree-trimming equipment.

