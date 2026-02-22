AES Ohio crews to conduct tree trimming in part of Montgomery Co.

UNION, MONTGOMERY COUNTY — AES Ohio will soon conduct tree trimming in parts of the Miami Valley.
The Union Police Department said in a social media post that representatives from AES Ohio & Fitzwater Outdoor Services will be in the area to trim trees and conduct vegetation for power line clearance purposes.
The department also said that Fitzwater Outdoor Services will leave a notification card at people’s homes to explain their work.
“This work is necessary to maintain safe and reliable electrical services throughout our city,” the social media post said. “The card will include the name and phone number of a company representative should you have any questions or concerns. We encourage residents to contact the representative listed on the card before contacting the police regarding this activity.”
The department added that crews are authorized to be in the area and will perform scheduled maintenance.
