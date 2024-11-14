Advance Auto Parts to close more than 700 locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Advance Auto Parts announced it is closing more than 700 locations by Mid-2025.

The car parts retailer said the closures were part of a plan to “improve business performance with a focus on core retail improvements.”

These closures include 523 Advance Auto Parts corporate stores, 204 independent locations, and four distribution centers.

The company did not disclose which locations would be involved in the plan.

Advance Auto Parts is currently the fourth-largest chain of auto parts stores in the U.S., with dozens of locations in the Miami Valley.

