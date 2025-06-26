Adam Sandler to make 2 stops in Ohio on new tour

COLUMBUS — Legendary actor and comedian Adam Sandler is hitting the road later this year and will be making two stops in the Buckeye State.

Sandler announced the “You’re My Best Friend” comedy tour on Thursday.

“Let’s have some fun,” Sandler said in a social media post.

The tour includes over 30 stops, including shows in Columbus and Cleveland.

Sandler will play shows at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Oct. 13 and Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Oct. 15.

Tickets go on sale June 27 at noon on Ticketmaster.

