Actress Shannen Doherty of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Charmed,’ dies at 53

“Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Shannen Doherty has died after years of living with cancer, according to People. She was 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” her publicist told People. “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

Shannen Doherty reveals cancer spread to her bones

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiation. A couple of years later, in 2017, she announced on Instagram that she was in remission, but the cancer returned two years later. The following year, Doherty announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer, which began spreading throughout her body.

Doherty’s acting career has spanned more than four decades. Her acting credits include “Charmed,” “Heathers,” “21 Jump Street,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Our House,” according to IMDb.com.

Shannen Doherty Opened Up About Wanting to 'Embrace Life' in Her Last PEOPLE Cover Story Before Her Death





