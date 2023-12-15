Local

‘Acting more credit card-like;’ Buy Now, Pay Later payment method may cost more money long term

By WHIO Staff
People are spending more on Holiday shopping this year than last year, and one particular payment option may be boosting sales.

Early Holiday shopping in November improved 5.4% from 2022 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Online retailers were some of the biggest benefactors, with a 10% increase from one year ago.

But Adobe Analytics says that the Buy now, Pay later usage increased by more than 40%.

With credit card debt at an all-time high, Ted Rossman, A Senior Industry Analyst with Bankrate, says the convenience of deferring payments could come back to cost you.

“Its especially those longer-term plans that are acting more credit card-like. A lot of those charge rates 10, 20 even 30 percent so for an industry that has portrayed itself as sort of the anti-credit card or the kinder gentler financing method, you may be opting into something with an even higher interest rate than a credit card,” Rossman said.

Rossman suggests that approaching the buy now, pay later option like credit card debt, set it up based on what you can pay off in full.

