Accumulating snow could cause problems for morning commuters

EATON — With accumulating snow in the forecast, drivers may have to make some changes to their morning commute.

When it comes to driving on fresh snow, Robert Collins changes his approach.

“I don’t even panic about it,” Collins said.

He said what helped him learn how to drive in snow was his military experience.

Collins said he does worry about other drivers who pull over on the side of the road when a storm comes.

Sharon Fife, president of D&D Driving School, talked about what to do if you find yourself sliding.

“If you start to slide, you’re either pushing the brake or pushing the gas, and you want to stop doing that, or you’re turning the wheel too hard,” Fife said.

Fife said to try to avoid pushing the gas in turns after it snows.

Loryn Byrson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said it’s going to be a busy 48 hours for them.

“It’ll kinda depend on what the roads look like. So if there’s still residual salt, we’re not gonna use extra resources like brining when the salt remains,” she said.

Some local cities told News Center 7 they are keeping an eye on the forecast and will adjust their plans accordingly.

