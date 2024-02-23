Accumulating snow to arrive tonight; totals to expect

DAYTON — A sunny and mild start to the day, but it’s a different story for the Miami Valley tonight.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney will break down what we can expect LIVE during News Center 7 at 5:30 and 6:00.

>> Chance of snow tonight, colder tomorrow; Warmer temps arrive next week

Despite the warm temperatures, snow is now a likelihood across the Miami Valley tonight. Most of the accumulations will be light and confined to the grass and elevated surfaces thanks to the warm ground temperatures, but snow is possible nonetheless.

TIMING:

Much of the snow should fall sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Snow may initially melt due to the warm ground temperatures but between 3-5 a.m. snow should begin sticking

AMOUNTS:

We’re currently expecting between 1-3 inches for much of the area. Further southwest, totals may be a bit lighter.

Again most of this will be on the grass or elevated surfaces like your back deck.

As temperatures fall to the low and mid-20s Saturday morning, some may stick to the roads in spots.

IMPACTS:

Travel impacts should be minimal overnight, but by Saturday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-20s, some slick spots are possible on the road ways, especially the bridges and overpasses.

Futurecast for early Saturday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff





©2024 Cox Media Group