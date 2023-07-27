Abortion rights amendments presented to voters in November could impact special election turnout

TROY — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday that in November voters will decide on whether to amend the state constitution to add abortion rights.

But in less than two weeks, people will decide whether they want to increase what it takes to amend the state constitution.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis looked into how what’s on the ballot in November could impact next month’s special election.

Historically voter turnout is low for a mid-term special election, but with abortion being a divisive issue some think more people will go to the polls.

Since early voting started earlier this month in Ohio, the Secretary of State’s Office said more than 150,000 people have already voted.

People including Ginny Metzcar, who said she supports Issue 1.

“We don’t particularly want special interest groups coming in and putting their issues in and if you have more people voting the majority, then there’s less chance of people influencing,” Metzcar said.

If voters pass Issue 1 next month, a petition to amend the constitution would need signatures from at least five percent of eligible voters from all of Ohio’s 88 counties, and then a 60 percent statewide vote to pass it.

Ohio’s current constitution calls for signatures from 44 counties and a 50 percent plus one statewide vote.

Now that voters will decide on adding abortion rights to the Constitution in the November election, some think it could impact turnout for next month’s special election.

“Abortion as an issue is much more polarizing, much more salient and I think therefore, much more likely to drive turnout. Now in August, of course, that will not be on the ballot. But I think voters will know that Issue 1, to some degree, is about the issue of abortion, as well as it is about the Ohio Constitution,” Mark Caleb Smith, director of the center for political studies at Cedarville University said.

Smith said if Issue 1 passes, in November 60 percent of voters would need to approve the abortion amendment. The other chances included in Issue 1 would go into effect on Jan 1.

Amanda Jackson plans to vote against Issue 1.

“I have friends that feel really adamantly about voting yes, on Issue 1, I have probably more individuals in my circles, that are pretty adamant about voting no, to make sure that we have the ability, to change the Ohio Constitution as we need to,” Jackson said.

Friday Ohio Northern University plans to release a poll about what voters think about Issue 1 and abortion.













