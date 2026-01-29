AAA sees increase in calls after snow, extreme cold hit region

Mechanics are seeing more dead batteries because of the dangerously cold weather.

AAA told our news crew that they have been busy helping people stuck in ditches with dead batteries since the recent snowstorm.

Right now, the average time to reach a person is as much as one hour.

Now, AAA crews are dealing with frigid cold temperatures.

“We got to get through the same road conditions you guys have to get through, and sometimes it takes a little bit longer here in these conditions,” said Herbie Gross, AAA fleet supervisor.

AAA says they are also dealing with frozen locks.

They added that drivers should carry some De-icer with them.

