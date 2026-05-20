AAA: 39M Americans expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend

DAYTON — Millions of Americans, including Ohio drivers, are preparing to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend despite significantly higher gas prices. The state average for gasoline in Ohio is currently $4.74 per gallon, which is $1.74 more than at this time last year.

Across the country, AAA expects approximately 45 million people to travel nationally for the holiday, with about 39 million of those projected to be on the roadway. This national travel figure represents a small increase compared to last year, remaining almost flat.

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Morgan Dean, an AAA spokesperson, highlighted the significant cost increase for drivers. “More importantly for drivers, it’s $1.74 more than it was at this time last year going into the holiday,” Dean said.

Specifically in Ohio, 1.7 million residents are expected to travel for the holiday, a number similar to last year. While the overall travel remains steady, air travel for Ohioans is forecast to drop by 2% compared to last year, with 90,000 people opting to fly.

Dean noted that higher fuel prices are not deterring Ohioans from their travel plans. “They want to get that trip in, they want to get that vacation in there, they’re just having to look a little bit deeper and probably dig a little bit deeper in their pocket as they’re putting it all together and focus a little bit more on how they’re paying for some of those things,” Dean explained.

Drivers planning to leave on Thursday or Friday should consider hitting the roads late morning or after the evening commute to avoid heavy traffic.

Memorial Day itself is expected to be the busiest return day, and an earlier start may be the best option for travelers heading home.

Those traveling for Memorial Day are advised to plan their departure and return times strategically to minimize congestion. Avoiding peak travel hours on Thursday, Friday, and Memorial Day could help ease the journey.

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