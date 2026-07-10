90 degree temperatures return

DAYTON — A heat dome is setting up over the heat of the country this weekend and early next week. This will become an Omega block. An area of high pressure locked between two areas of low pressure with nothing to move it or break it down. This means all the warm air gets trapped under the “dome” and the Miami Valley will tap into this heat.

Heat Dome

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The average high at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) holds around 86 degrees through much of July. Next week, high temperatures are forecast to reach into the low 90s starting Tuesday and last through Friday. Unfortunately, it’s not just the surface temperature that matters.

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Feels Like

The amount of sunshine and the dewpoints rising into the 70s will allow for the heat index or “feels like” temperature to climb into the low 100s once again.

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