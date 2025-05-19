9-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by car

CLAYTON — A 9-year-old has suspected serious injuries after a crash in Clayton on Saturday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was in the 6000 block of Cheri Lynne Drive, near Westbrook Road Park, around 12:45 p.m.

The boy was on his bike when they did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Jeep Compass, according to a Clayton police crash report.

He was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The child was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

