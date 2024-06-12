88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson installs new command chief

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio — The command chief of the Special Warfare Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the new command chief of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Chief Master Sgt. Tessa Fontaine assumed responsibility during a ceremony June 11 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Dustin Richards, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, welcomed his new senior enlisted leader and wingman.

“She brings a breath of knowledge to the role and has a natural talent for peer leadership that will serve her well,” Richards said.

Fontaine’s career spans Security Forces, the National Reconnaissance Office, and Air Force Basic Military Training.

“I look forward to leading this wing with a warfighting focus, enhancing our strength through support in the midst of great power competition,” Fontaine said. “I am committed to providing an environment where the people and mission can always find a pathway to success.”

Fontaine is now the senior enlisted leader of one of the Air Force’s largest air base wings with more than 5,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel. The 88th Air Base Wing command chief position was established in 2005. From 1992-2005, the position of command chief master sergeant was originally at the Aeronautical Systems Center level before coming to the Air Base Wing. The wing provides support and services to the base, which includes a major acquisition center, research and development labs, major command headquarters, airlift wing and the world’s largest military air museum.

Fontaine takes over for Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales.

Richards thanked Morales for tackling the unique position of command chief.

“The role of a command chief is multifaceted, a heavy burden to bear even in remote with lower personnel levels,” Richards said in his remarks. “At Wright-Pat, the installation command chief needs to navigate the personalities of six other command chiefs, 200 plus active duty and retired chief master sergeants, first sergeant requirements for a diverse collection of units, and the needs of more than 120 mission partners.”

Morales, the wing’s senior enlisted leader for two years, will be the new 78th Air Base Wing command chief at Robins AFB, Georgia.

