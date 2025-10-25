UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old woman found

DAYTON — UPDATE:

A missing 80-year-old woman was found safe.

Ruth Ann Bursey was located near a VA center.

Medics were called to check her as a precautionary measure, according to Dayton Police Department.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are looking for an 80-year-old woman with dementia.

Ruth Ann Bursey was last seen around 4600 Hoover Avenue in Dayton around 3:50 p.m. Friday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Bursey has stage 4 dementia and congestive heart failure.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ruth Ann Bursey, please contact Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or on the web at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com

