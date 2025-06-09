80 dogs rescued, 6 puppies found deceased in home operating as ‘makeshift dog kennel’

HENRY COUNTY — A man was taken into custody after a search of his house revealed 80 dogs that were living in poor health conditions and six deceased puppies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Dog Warden searched 2921 Township Road T3 in Washington Township after it was reported that several dogs were living there in poor health, according to a social media post.

It was suspected that there were deceased puppies and several dogs that had contracted parvovirus.

“Parvo” is a highly contagious disease in dogs spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials deemed the home to be highly unsanitary and dangerous for the dogs to live in, according to the post.

The whole house was converted into a ‘makeshift dog kennel’ with multiple wire crates stacked in the home.

Officials noted a strong odor of fecal matter and urine. The floors and cages were covered in soiled wood chips, according to the post.

Deputies and the dog warden removed 80 dogs from the house and six deceased puppies. All the dogs were evaluated by a veterinarian and appeared to be in poor health.

The dogs are now being cared for by the Henry County Humane Society and other rescue groups, according to the post.

Marty Eis, the owner of the home, was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to companion animals, a 5th-degree felony. He may also face additional charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group