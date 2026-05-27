7 years after Memorial Day Tornadoes, recovery efforts continue

It’s been seven years since 15 twisters changed some of our communities forever.

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Sinclair Park is still recovering from the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

After $1.5 million in grants and funding, hundreds of trees have been planted.

“It looks like it’s done, but it’s not. We planted, if not close to, 300 trees up here to date,” Merle Cyphers, services director with Harrison Township, said.

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The mural and playground represent the resilience of this community and their efforts to recover.

There’s still work to do.

“As far as redevelopment, we’re seeing a resurgence in Harrison Township. We got some very exciting projects coming up on the horizon in all of our neighborhoods,” Cyphers said.

The Memorial Day Tornadoes destroyed almost 4,000 properties across Montgomery County.

Woodland Hills in Trotwood was destroyed, displacing many families.

“We actually had a gas leak over there, so we had to remove the 550-unit apartment complex,” Stephanie Kellum, deputy city manager of Trotwood, said.

Now the redevelopment apartment complex is called Maison Hills.

“We’re actually 100% recovered. We thought we were going to have to demolish more houses, but people were able to renovate them,” Kellum said.

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