7 local veterans among latest inductees into Ohio Veteran Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Seven local veterans are heading to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services has announced that 20 inductees will be honored for their accomplishments and achievements at the 32nd annual Induction Ceremony for their post-military service.

The ceremony will happen on Nov. 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fawcett Event Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has approved the class and will attend the ceremony.

The 2023 class will feature 12 Ohio counties and four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Each year I am awed by the contributions of our nominees to their communities, to the State of Ohio, and to the nation. They represent the powerful difference Ohio’s veterans make to the heart of it all,” ODVS Director Deborah Ashenhurst said.

The following are the local 2023 inductees:

Purcell Taylor Jr. (Marine Corps, Warren County)

Laurel A. Mayer (Air Force, Greene County)

Lester L. Lyles (Air Force, Montgomery County)

John C. Looker (Army, Warren County)

Paul M. Keller (Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Greene County)

Terry A. Johnson (Air Force Montgomery County)

Carolyn L. Destefani (Air Force, Greene County)

For more information visit the Hall of Fame website.













