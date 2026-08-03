7 formally charged after fight in jail sends inmate to hospital

DAYTON — Seven men accused of working together to seriously injure an inmate inside the Montgomery County Jail have been formally charged.

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Andre Boykins, Davion Clark, Blake Hairston, Charles Head, Jr., DeAndre Lillard, Brenton McNichols, and Jabril Thomas, Jr. were each indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury with one count of aggravated riot (inmate - offense of violence).

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As News Center 7 previously reported, on July 17, the men allegedly participated “in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of any offense of violence.”

An affidavit and statement of facts state the men were caught on jail surveillance video “assisting in the assault” of another inmate.

The inmate sustained injuries that required him to be hospitalized.

Boykins, Clark, Lillard, McNichols, and Thomas all remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Warrants have been issued for those who are not in custody.

They are set to be arraigned on Aug. 6.

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