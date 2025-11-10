69-year-old man dies after losing control of car, crashing in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Clermont County on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 125 in Tate Township after 8:15 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Bruce Schatzman, 69, of Amelia, was driving a Suzuki Equator southeast on SR-125 when he lost control, the spokesperson said.

Schatzman went left of center and was hit by an oncoming Ford Maverick.

Both cars went off the north side of the road and hit a guardrail, the spokesperson said.

Schatzman was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 76-year-old driver of the Ford was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post.

