68-year-old man dead after crashing into utility pole in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 68-year-old man is dead after a crash in Miami County on Monday, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Forest Hill Road in Concord Township at approximately 8:54 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that Michael Barhorst, 68, drove off the road for an unknown reason and hit a utility pole head-on, according to the report.

Barhorst was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the crash report, Barhorst was pronounced dead on scene.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office found no signs of impaired driving.

This crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office crash reconstruction unit.

