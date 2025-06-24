64-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Dayton; Driver arrested

DAYTON — A 64-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue around 11:15 p.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A preliminary investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Versa west on Wayne Avenue at the time of the crash.

The man was walking to his parked car when the woman went too far to the right and hit him, the spokesperson said.

The woman didn’t stop after the crash.

Medics took the man to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities eventually found the woman in a neighboring jurisdiction and arrested her on preliminary charges of vehicular assault and hit skip, according to the spokesperson.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate that Dian Melton, 23, was arrested by Dayton Police on Nellie Avenue around 1 a.m. She was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated vehicular assault.

However, Dayton police have not confirmed that Melton is the woman arrested in this crash.

