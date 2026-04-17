64-year-old seriously hurt after e-bike crash

DAYTON — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit while on an e-bike in Dayton.
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On April 14, before 2:10 p.m, officers were called to the area of Main and East Burton streets for a crash.
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A 64-year-old man was riding an electric bicycle on the sidewalk along Main Street when, in the area of Burton Street, he failed to yield to a car and was hit.
The e-bike hit the car, and the rider was thrown.
He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
He is currently critical but stable, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
The 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not hurt.
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