60-year-old area man in custody after traffic stop, faces child sex charges

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 60-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop in Richmond for child sex crimes.
Robert J. Dunham was under investigation by Detective Amanda Thackrey, according to a Facebook post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bagel shop opens new Miami Valley location
- Coroner IDs man found dead in pond at area park alongside 2 dogs
- Officer captures pet peacock after escaping from area home
Thackrey’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued and a targeted traffic stop that was led by the Richmond Police Department’s SAFE Team.
Dunham is facing:
- Two counts of child molesting, level 1 felony.
- One count of incest, level 4 felony.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group