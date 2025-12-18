60-year-old area man in custody after traffic stop, faces child sex charges

RICHMOND, Indiana — A 60-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a traffic stop in Richmond for child sex crimes.

Robert J. Dunham was under investigation by Detective Amanda Thackrey, according to a Facebook post.

Thackrey’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued and a targeted traffic stop that was led by the Richmond Police Department’s SAFE Team.

Dunham is facing:

Two counts of child molesting, level 1 felony.

One count of incest, level 4 felony.

