6 arrested during sex offender home checks in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Six people were arrested during a countywide operation to make sure registered sex offenders were not violating their parole.

Eight Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office employees and 20 parole officers visit the homes of 90 registered sex offenders, according to a media release.

>> An Ohio restaurant had porn on a tv, now a customer is facing charges

Out of the 90 sex offenders, six people were arrested for parole violations and taken into custody.

The identity of these people was not included in the media release.

The sheriff’s office offers a tool for residents to search for offenders in their area here.





©2024 Cox Media Group