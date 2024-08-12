53-year-old man identified as victim of deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The man killed in a shooting in Dayton on Friday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday morning as 53-year-old Terry Whatley.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: At least 1 injured after reported shooting in Dayton

The incident happened after 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said at least one person had been injured.

Dayton Police Department records obtained by News Center 7 indicate crews are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available.

