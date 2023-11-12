52nd annual Dayton Book Fair finishing up today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Today is the last day of the 52nd Annual Dayton Book Fair.

The Dayton Book Fair will be held today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Today is Bag Sale Day, which means $10 per bag of books, plus sales tax. Admission and Parking is free.

The proceeds of the Dayton Book Fair goes to nonprofit organizations in the Dayton Area.

This year, the proceeds are going toward the Breast Wishes Foundation, CityHeart, and the Human Race Theatre Company.

