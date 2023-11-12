Leaf pickup continues in Kettering

KETTERING — Crews continue to pick up leaves in Kettering on Monday, Nov. 13.

Residents are reminded to rake their leaves and place them by the curb as soon as possible to ensure they get picked up.

They are also asked to make sure there are no vehicles parked on or near their leaves to ensure crews can access the piles.

Branches or brush should not be mixed with the leaves.

