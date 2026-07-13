52-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound; Police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

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Around 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bancroft Street on a report of an individual shooting a firearm.

Officers did not initially locate a scene.

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After clearing the initial scene, officers learned that a person arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to obtain additional information and located a scene at the intersection of Bancroft Street and Dona Ave.

The 52-year-old male victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the man refused to cooperate with officers by revealing the identity of the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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