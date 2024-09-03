5 injured after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Five people are injured after a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning, a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department confirmed.

Dayton police officers and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue at approximately 5:37 a.m.

Crews did not find any victims on scene, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The spokesperson said the victims arrived at area hospitals on their own.

All five victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Information on any suspects was not immediately available.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating this shooting.

