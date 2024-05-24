5 hospitalized, including 3 children, after exposure to chemicals in Ohio

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP — Several people, including children, had to be treated after exposure to chemicals at an Ohio facility.

>>4 flown to hospital, 2 critically hurt, after crash in Darke County

12 people got exposed to chemicals around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Mercy Health Anderson Healthplex, the Anderson Township Fire Department told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Medics transported five people, including three children to the hospital, and seven others were treated at the scene.

People reportedly were having breathing issues, but expected to be okay, firefighters said to WCPO.

The fire department did not say what substance they got exposed to but added it was an “accidental” mixture of chemicals.

The pool got cleaned and the building was ventilated, the department said.

©2024 Cox Media Group