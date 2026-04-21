5 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Five people were hospitalized after a 2-vehicle crash in Dayton on Monday.

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Just before 3 p.m., crews responded to Keowee Street near the U.S. 35 westbound off-ramp on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

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According to Dayton police, a black Chevrolet Spark was traveling west on the US westbound off-ramp.

When at Keowee Street, the Chevrolet ran a stop sign and collided with a gold Acura MDX that was traveling north on Keowee Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected serious injury.

The driver of the Acura, a 40-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The passenger of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old female, was also taken to a hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The two passengers of the Acura, two 16-year-old females, were taken to a hospital for possible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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