5 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Five people were hospitalized after a 2-vehicle crash in Dayton on Monday.
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Just before 3 p.m., crews responded to Keowee Street near the U.S. 35 westbound off-ramp on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
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According to Dayton police, a black Chevrolet Spark was traveling west on the US westbound off-ramp.
When at Keowee Street, the Chevrolet ran a stop sign and collided with a gold Acura MDX that was traveling north on Keowee Street.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 52-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected serious injury.
The driver of the Acura, a 40-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital with a suspected minor injury.
The passenger of the Chevrolet, a 41-year-old female, was also taken to a hospital with a suspected minor injury.
The two passengers of the Acura, two 16-year-old females, were taken to a hospital for possible injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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