26-year-old arrested after taking off from traffic stop

DAYTON — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police said he took off from them Monday night.

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Just before midnight, Re’al Streety is accused of taking off from Englewood officers after they tried to conduct a traffic stop at the McDonald’s on North Main Street.

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A chase ensued and ended in the 3900 block of Haney Road in Dayton.

Streety was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of obstructing official business and failure to comply.

We will continue to follow this story.

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