5 homes destroyed, dozens damaged after tornado hit Darke County, EMA confirms

DARKE COUNTY — The scope of the damage an EF-2 tornado did in Darke County is being revealed.

The Darke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) completed its assessment of the damage on Saturday and reported that five homes were destroyed in the storm.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

Based on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) categories of residential property damage, it was determined that 15 homes had major damage, 18 had minor damage, and 15 others were affected, the EMA stated.

Residents have been reminded to work closely with their insurance companies, track their expenses with receipts, and work only with trusted and verified clean-up companies and contractors.

>> RELATED: ‘Everything changes within a second;’ Lives changed in moments after severe weather hits Darke Co.

After contacting their insurance agencies, residents can begin the clean-up process:

Large roll-off containers can be obtained from Rumpke or Best Way Disposal. Debris can also be delivered to their locations. Rumpke can be reached at (937) 548- 2514. Best Way can be reached at 1-800-745-5414. The EMA asks that trash doesn’t contain hazardous materials like paints, oils, or batteries.

Wood debris can be dropped off at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 State Route 502 in Greenville. Standard yard debris, such as branches, limbs, and brush, as well as larger logs for splitting, will be accepted. To contact Shawnee Prairie Preserve, call (937) 547-0165.

White goods and electronics can be dropped off at 1 Shot Scrap and Recycling at 6377 Hahn Road in Bradford. They can be reached by calling (937) 447-3300. 1 Shot pays for aluminum, copper, silver, gold, and other types of metals. No need to remove freon.

>> 7 CIRCLE OF KINDNESS: Help those impacted by the storms

Those not directly involved in the clean-up and repair should avoid impacted areas.

Those affected by the storm can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

©2024 Cox Media Group