7 CIRCLE OF KINDNESS: Help those impacted by the storms

7 Circle of Kindness: Miami Valley Tornado Relief

When tornadoes tear through Miami Valley counties, they often leave a path of destruction that changes lives forever. The severe storms from March 14th were no exception, leveling homes and businesses, leaving many of our friends and neighbors with nothing.

WHIO-TV and WHIO Radio will continue to bring you the latest on the fallout from these storms, but we want to do more. We would also like to help those who have been impacted, so we’ve rallied our 7 Circle of Kindness partners in order to help the American Red Cross provide disaster relief to those victims of disaster who need it most.

If you would like to donate and help those who lost so much, please give to the American Red Cross.

Donate online at RedCross.org/WHIO

