KETTERING — The 46th Annual Italian Fall Festa, held at Bella Villa, continues through this weekend.

Italian Fall Festa will be from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Parking is available at the Reynolds & Reynolds parking lot at Research Blvd and County Line Road.

Parking and shuttle service to and from the Bella Villa grounds is free. Handicap parking is available.

