45-year-old woman killed, 1 other injured in crash that split car in half

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 45-year-old woman was killed, and another woman was injured in a crash that split a car in half.
Maple Heights Police officers responded to Rockside Road near Lee Road South about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
Sherece Mays, 45, died after her vehicle crashed into a tree, splitting the car in half.
Mays was found underneath the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, WOIO-19 reported.
The second victim, a 44-year-old woman, was trapped in the car and rescued by the Maple Heights Fire Department.
The 44-year-old woman was taken to Metrohealth by a medical helicopter, where police said she is listed in critical condition as of Tuesday, WOIO-19 reported.
Investigators are still working to learn what caused the crash.
