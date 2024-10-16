40-year-old driver seriously injured after driving SUV off-road, hitting tree

SPRING VALLEY TWP. — A 40-year-old driver has serious injuries after driving an SUV off the road and hitting a tree in Greene County late Tuesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Xenia Post responded at 11:41 p.m. to West Spring Valley Paintersville Road near Elam Road on reports of a serious crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on West Spring Valley Paintersville Road when a 40-year-old man drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Richard James, 40, of Xenia, suffered serious injuries.

Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

